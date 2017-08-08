Voters Optimistic About The Economy, Despite Dipping Opinion Of Trump

U.S. voters are extremely confident in the economy, despite increasingly negative views of President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey shows the highest approval rating of the U.S. economy in 15 years, going back to June 2001, with 69 percent of voters rating the economy as in “good” shape, according to the CBS News poll. Just 30 percent of those polled from August 3rd through August 6 are not pleased with the current state of the economy.

The Dow Jones reached a historic number Wednesday, breaking 22,000. The Dow is now up 11 percent since 2016, and up more than 20 percent since Trump was elected in November. Despite these positive numbers, however, Trump’s approval rating has declined.

Trump’s most recent approval rating average combined numerous polls held between June 14th and August 7th. The average shows only 37.8 percent of U.S. voters are approve of the job he is doing as president thus far, with a majority (57 percent) who disapprove of his presidency thus far, despite the economic boost in the U.S. This is likely because only half of Americans say the stock market’s performance matters to them. Trump’s highest approval rating was 46 percent, in February but that number has since been slowly decreasing.

When it comes to the economy, Trump’s approval numbers are up five percentage points from June. Trump’s handling of the economy has polled better than any other issue, although his overall approval rating remains low. Americans say they are more interested in culture and values than on their personal financial standing. Voters are also not happy with domestic policies such as trade, immigration and health care which all have had negative polling numbers.

The poll was held by phone, both landline and cellphone. There were 1,111 participants from across the country, all above the age of 18. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

