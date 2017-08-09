Former GOP Rep Wants ‘Despicable’ Mitch McConnell Removed From Office

Former GOP Rep. Allen West laid blame for the failed Obamacare repeal on Sen. Mitch McConnell, publishing an op-ed Wednesday to call for the majority leader’s removal.

West tweeted the article which was published on his site, along with strongly-worded commentary.

DESPICABLE: After what Mitch McConnell just said, I think he should be REMOVED https://t.co/8Lf8SS1d2L pic.twitter.com/M8zLzkRjYc — Allen West (@AllenWest) August 9, 2017

West cited an article from The Hill in which McConnell called President Donald Trump’s legislative expectations “excessive.”

“Now our new president has of course not been in this line of work before. And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell said.

West wrote that McConnell had seven years to deliver on his campaign promises to repeal and replace ObamaCare, adding that the buck stops with him.

“Senator Mitch McConnell has had nearly seven years to conduct studies, hold focus groups, research, whatever you call it, in order to develop a legislative policy way forward and solutions for healthcare and tax reform,” West said. “The fact that he had no solution as the Senate majority leader is a reflection on him, and his failure as a leader.”

Trump tweeted about McConnell’s comments Wednesday, questioning why health care reform still hasn’t been completed.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had “excessive expectations,” but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

West said McConnell should be stripped of his leadership status and be replaced by someone that can deliver on the GOP’s campaign promises.

“Senator Mitch McConnell does not deserve to be the majority leader. The arrogance of his officialdom must be controlled; he needs to be removed. His statement is indicative of exactly what is hurting our country,” West concluded.

