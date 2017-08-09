The governor of Guam, facing threats from North Korea, said Wednesday that he wants a president who will respond with “fury” if U.S. territories are attacked.

Many have criticized Trump for promising “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States, especially with nuclear weapons, but Gov. Eddie Calvo seemed unbothered by Trump’s approach.

“As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation such as North Korea attacks Guam…that they will be met with hell and fury,” Calvo declared.

In fact, Calvo said he was more disturbed by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s statement that “if there was going to be a war, it would be in the region, not in America.”

“This is American sovereign soil…there are over 200,000 American citizens,” Calvo said, noting his island’s geographic proximity to North Korea.

