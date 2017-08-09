Politics

Hannity Urges Retirement For ‘Weak, Spineless’ McConnell

Photo of David Krayden
David Krayden
Contributor
9:04 AM 08/09/2017

Sean Hannity has had it with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Early Wednesday morning the Fox News host lambasted the Republican Senator from Kentucky.

“YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire [sic],” Hannity lobbed at McConnell.

Hannity linked to an ABC News story in which McConnell suggested that President Donald Trump had “excessive expectations” about the Republican-controlled Senate successfully advancing the president’s agenda.

McConnell, who failed to corral enough Republican votes in the Senate to appeal Obamacare, told reporters last Saturday that he would consider “some kind of bipartisan approach” in the Senate to confront the escalating health care crisis. He added that he wants to continue subsidizing health care insurance companies with tax-payer dollars, despite POTUS’ repeated warnings that he wants to end these “bailouts.”

Hannity promised Tuesday to to cease any “petty political agreements” for at least 12 hours in view of the increasingly dangerous comments and actions from North Korea.

Follow David on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Health care, Mitch McConnell, Obamacare, Obamacare subsidies, Sean Hannity
  Show comments