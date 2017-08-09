Mo Brooks Asks Trump To Reconsider Luther Strange Endorsement

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks asked President Donald Trump to reconsider his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange in the 2018 Alabama Senate race Wednesday, and reiterated his support for the administration.

Trump went after McConnell Wednesday after McConnell alleged Trump’s expectations on how quickly Congress can pass major legislation are too high. Brooks tweeted he doesn’t believe the McConnell or Strange are supportive of Trump’s agenda, and asked Trump to dump the endorsement.

I agree completely, Mr. President. McConnell & Strange don’t support your agenda. I do. Reconsider endorsement @realDonaldTrump? #DitchMitch https://t.co/yfQdo3NRwn — Mo Brooks (@mobrooksforsen) August 9, 2017

Brooks then quoted Fox News Host Sean Hannity’s tweet calling on McConnell to retire, saying he is “fighting” McConnell with “everything” he has.

I 100% agree with Sean, and that’s why I am fighting McConnell with everything I have. #DitchMitch https://t.co/t8xShcG5Ae — Mo Brooks (@mobrooksforsen) August 9, 2017

Trump endorsed Strange — who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions — on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Brooks said Wednesday he was confused by the endorsement, questioning whether the president is aware of Strange’s political leanings.

“I respect President Trump, but I am baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and the Swamp somehow misled the President into endorsing Luther Strange,” he said in a statement. “Perhaps the President is unaware that Luther Strange corruptly and unethically held a criminal investigation over the head of disgraced Governor Bentley to obtain the senate appointment.”

