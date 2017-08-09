Obama Backers Aren’t Supporting Biden’s Potential 2020 Bid

Donors that backed former President Barack Obama during his presidential campaigns aren’t ready to support former Vice President Joe Biden if he chooses to run for president in 2020.

“He’s the opposite of what the party says it wants right now,” one donor told The Hill about Biden’s potential bid. “He’s going to have a tough time if he runs.”

Other donors chalked Biden’s level of support to a feeling of “obligation,” adding that whether or not it’s someone’s turn to run shouldn’t be a consideration in deciding who to support in the upcoming fight.

“We’ve gotta be realistic and strategic, not emotional,” an Obama fundraiser in both the 2008 and 2012 elections said, according to the Hill.

Biden appears to be checking all of the boxes in laying the groundwork for a potential bid. He launched a political action committee in June and also began making the rounds at political events as part of a book tour.

“It’s time to treat each other with dignity and respect,” Biden said in a June announcement. “This is a time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that’s what you believe and you’re ready to help elect folks who believe that and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit – then I’m asking you to join me today.”

