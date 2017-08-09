Trump Mitch Slaps McConnell: Obamacare Repeal Isn’t Excessive

President Donald Trump slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, adding that it wasn’t “excessive” to expect a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal and Replace, why not done?” the president tweeted.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had “excessive expectations,” but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

The tweet appears to be a direct response to McConnell’s statement Tuesday evening that slammed the president’s push to quickly replace the Affordable Care Act as “excessive.”

“Now our new president has of course not been in this line of work before. And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process,” McConnell said during a speech in Kentucky Tuesday evening. “And so, part of the reason I think people feel like we’re underperforming is because too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality and the complexity of legislature may not have been fully understood.”

Republicans have been working on and passing Obamacare repeal bills since they took control of the House of Representatives after the 2014 Republican Surge, but a viable and adequate replacement wasn’t ready to go when Trump won the 2016 presidential election in November.

The House eventually passed a measure with the support of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in May, but a measure in the Senate failed when Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against the bill in July.

