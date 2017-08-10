John Bolton, former US ambassador to the UN, said Thursday that he found Trump’s “fire and fury” comments to be “entirely appropriate” given the failure of past administrations’ negotiations with North Korea.

“Look, we’ve had 25 years at efforts of negotiation, carrots and sticks, with the North Koreans to change their behavior to get them to give up the nuclear program,” Bolton told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I think we’re past that point.”

While many have criticized Trump for his comments promising “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the US, Bolton said he found them “entirely appropriate.”

“Trump has inherited a very dangerous situation, that’s what he’s coping with,” Bolton explained. “I thought they were entirely appropriate remarks.”

“We’re putting [North Korea and China] on notice that we’re looking very seriously at a military option. I think that’s the one thing that may get China’s attention in particular.”

