CNN host Poppy Harlow left a former Hillary Clinton aide stuttering after she dismantled her hypocrisy on President Trump’s statements about North Korea.

Adrianne Elrod, the former director of strategic communications for the Clinton campaign, tried to argue that Trump’s “fire and fury” comments prove he is “temperamentally unfit” to be president.

“Hold on, hold on,” Harlow interrupted. “Let me read you a statement from former president Bill Clinton in 1993: ‘…It is pointless for North Korea to try to develop nuclear weapons because if they ever use them it would be the end of their country.'”

“How is that markedly different from rhetoric used by President Trump?” Harlow asked.

“Well, look, that was in 1993, we’re now talking about 2017. We’re dealing with a real potential threat here,” Elrod responded.

“Isn’t that really strong language from both?” Harlow asked, clearly baffled by Elrod’s blatant hypocrisy.

Elrod still tried to run with the “it’s 2017” argument and seemed unable to explain why the statements from Clinton and Trump are much different.

