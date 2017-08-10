Jeff Flake Is Now A Sage To The Left

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake has taken his criticism of President Donald Trump to a new level, attacking Trump and his policies in his book released Aug. 1.

Flake’s new book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” calls for Congress to put an end to Trump’s agenda and criticizes the GOP for causing political discourse in the country, calling some of Trump’s decisions “morally repugnant” and “un-American.” In fact, Flake wants his entire party to follow a completely different political path.

“If conserva­tives do not believe in the calm, sober use and restraint of gov­ernment power, then we believe in nothing. Especially when it is exercised in haste, arbitrarily, and without deliberation or care. As evidenced by the 2016 presidential campaign, fly­ing off the handle is a big, big hit right now—at least in terms of its entertainment value and ratings,” Flake wrote.

One of the issues Flake highlights in his new book is immigration, specifically Trump’s travel ban, which the senator continues referring to as a “Muslim ban.” Flake wants to give nearly all illegal immigrants a path to legal status, and would like to increase the number of newcomers America takes in every year.

“In December 2015, Donald Trump called for a ban on all Muslims from entering the United States. I found the act to be so morally repugnant and un-American that I issued a statement on Twitter: ‘Just when you think @realDonaldTrump can stoop no lower, he does,'” Flake wrote, “then my family and I attended afternoon prayers at the Islamic Center of the North East Valley, in Scottsdale, to let the congregation know that most Americans were not given to such intolerance.”

The Arizona senator backs up former President Barack Obama, saying that the GOP was wrong for associating the list of countries on Trump’s travel ban with Obama.

“Under questions and pressure, in the atmosphere of a new administration, all of a sudden the list of forbidden countries became ‘Obama’s list,’ with all sorts of rigor being ascribed to its formulation, as if it had been carried down the mountain on stone tablets rather than being haphazardly assembled as it was bounced around House committees,” Flake wrote.

Flake concluded by stating that Trump’s power must continue being questioned, no matter a person’s party affiliation. (RELATED: Flake Picks Immigrants Over GOP Voters)

“Presidential power should be questioned, continually,” Flake wrote. “That’s what our system of government, defined by the separation of powers, is all about. It shouldn’t matter whether the president belongs to my party or to another one. Besides, I’m from the west. Questioning power is what we do.”

