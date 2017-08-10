Politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry - RTS17YAH

Jon Ossoff To Join Panel On How Dems Can Win 2018

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who lost a recent special election in Georgia, will be on a panel this Saturday explaining how to win elections during the 2018 midterms.

The panel, called “Leaving It All On The Field: The Midterm Elections In The Resistance Era,” will answer questions such as, “where, and how, should progressive activists focus their energy for maximum impact” in the 2018 elections.

“Democrats have suffered severe losses in recent midterm elections,” the panel description reads, before blaming redistricting for Democratic failure.

“But the party in control of the White House usually loses ground in the midterms,” it states hopefully.

The Georgia special election in which Ossoff ran was billed as a referendum on Donald Trump, and many Democrats expected to flip the solidly Republican District 6. Ossoff outspent his opponent, Republican Karen Handel, by a margin of 6:1 and still came up nearly five percentage points short of victory.

The panel will take place at Netroots Nation, a national conference for progressives.

