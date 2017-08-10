Two left-wing organizations and leading members of the anti-Trump “resistance” are behind the lawsuit challenging President Trump’s transgender military ban filed in federal court on Wednesday.

GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights filed the lawsuit challenging the president’s new policy — which has not yet been put into action — on behalf of five transgender service members.

The organizations claim that preventing transgender persons from openly serving in the military — which was long-standing military policy before the Obama administration reversed it in June 2016 — is unconstitutional. (RELATED: Active-Duty Transgenders Sue Trump In Response To Transgender Ban)

Both organizations advocate for left-wing positions and have helped lead the “resistance” against President Trump. (RELATED: Just 23 Percent Of Voters Say Trans Enlistment Is Good For The Military)

Both GLAD and the NCLR partnered with the left-wing Women’s March organization for their March on Washington protesting Trump in January. (RELATED: Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’)

When Trump appointed Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist, the NCLR released a hysterical statement calling Bannon’s appointment “a betrayal of the American people and of our democracy.”

Left-wing financier George Soros has funded both GLAD and the NCLR in the past through his Open Society Foundations, according to internal OSF documents published by DCLeaks.