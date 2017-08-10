Sen Johnson Walks Back McCain Comments: ‘He’s Not Impaired In Any Way’

Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday that Sen. John McCain’s decision to vote against health care repeal had nothing to do with his recent brain tumor, walking back earlier comments that McCain’s illness affected his vote.

“First of all I have the deepest respect for John McCain, in no way was I trying to criticize him. If anything I was trying to defend his position,” Johnson said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“I reached out to John, I’m hoping to talk to him today,” he added.

Johnson gave a radio interview on AM560 in Chicago Wednesday, suggesting that McCain was originally going to vote yes to send the bill to conference. Many were surprised when he voted no just several hours later, prompting Johnson to suggest that his health played a part in his decision.

“Again, I’m not gonna speak for John McCain — he has a brain tumor right now — that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,” Johnson said in the radio interview.

“I was just expressing sympathy for his condition,” Johnson told CNN host Chris Cuomo. “I have the greatest respect for John McCain. He’s not impaired in any way, shape or form.”

