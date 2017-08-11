Geraldo Rivera Backs Up Trump On NK: ‘You Have To Be A Little Crazy When You’re Dealing With Crazies’ [VIDEO]

Fox News Contributor Geraldo Rivera backed up President Donald Trump’s recent tough talk on North Korea and said “you have to be a little crazy when you’re dealing with crazies,” on “Fox and Friends” Friday.

“I think that you’ve got to be tough with Kim Jong-un. I like that President Trump is being tough with this crazy guy, and I even like that some of his rhetoric. Some of the president’s rhetoric is so really unprecedented, extraordinary, and scary,” Rivera said. “I think you have to be a little crazy when you’re dealing with crazies, and I appreciate that Donald Trump is not going to do anything irrational.”

Rivera warned, however, that the situation on the Korean peninsula is still highly volatile and presents no obvious answers.

“Everybody understand that this is walking on eggshells, No good solutions here,” he said.

Rivera praised U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s efforts to pass sanctions against North Korea by securing Russia and China’s support, but he warned the administration not to overreach.

“I think striking first is crazy talk,” Rivera concluded.

