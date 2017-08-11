Hillary’s Pastor Compared Her Election Loss To Jesus’ Death And Resurrection

The pastor for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared her loss in the 2016 election to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in an email sent to the Democratic leader.

The email, obtained by CNN, was sent to Clinton on the morning of November 9, 2016, the day after her loss to Donald Trump, by United Methodist City Society Executive Director the Rev. Bill Shillady.

“It is Friday, but Sunday is coming. This is not the devotional I had hoped to write. This is not the devotional you wish to receive this day. While Good Friday may be the starkest representation of a Friday that we have, life is filled with a lot of Fridays,” Shillady wrote.

The Washington Examiner noted that Shillady has long maintained a “pastoral relationship” with the Clinton family.

“Even though Jesus told his followers three days later the temple would be restored, they had no idea of what that Sunday would be,” Shillady continued. “They betrayed, denied, mourned, fled and hid. They did just about everything BUT feel good about Friday and their circumstances.”

According to the Christian faith, Good Friday is the day that Jesus willingly suffered and was crucified to death on a cross as payment for the sin of all mankind.

“For us, Friday is the phone call from the doctor that the cancer is back,” Shillady continued. “It’s the news that you have lost your job. It’s the betrayal of a friend, the loss of someone dear. Friday is the day that it all falls apart and all hope is lost. We all have Fridays. But, as the saying goes, ‘Sunday’s coming!’”

Shillady persisted in this holy comparison.

“Today, you are experiencing a Friday. Your Friday is what happened in the last few weeks and last night in the tragic loss,” Shillady noted. “But Sunday is coming!”

In Shillady’s closing words, he forewarned that the immediate road ahead of her will most likely be “hell.”

“You know one of my favorite sayings is ‘God doesn’t close one door without opening another, but it can be hell in the hallway’,” Shillady said. “My sister Hillary. You, our nation, our world is experiencing a black Friday. Our hope is that Sunday is coming. But it might well be hell for a while.”

