Democratic representative Eliot Engel said Friday that he believes President Donald Trump’s remarks on North Korea sound too much like Kim Jong Un.

“Is President Trump driving [rising tensions] or is North Korea?” CNN host Kate Bolduan asked Engel Friday morning.

“I think both,” he responded, “and you know, you would expect better from the United States. We’re not North Korea, thank god.”

“The President has to act like the President of the United States, when you hear words come out of his mouth it seems like they could come out of the mouth of Kim Jong Un,” he continued. “That’s not what we want.”

Trump said Thursday that he might need to be “tougher” than his original promise of “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States.

Engel suggested using “behind-the-scenes, quiet” diplomacy in order to solve the crisis with North Korea.

