Saturday Night Live unveiled a special edition of Weekend Update Thursday night in which they portrayed Eric Trump as someone with intellectual disabilities.

While SNL is currently in between seasons, they brought back Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che for a summer highlights segment.

Cast member Alex Moffatt played Eric Trump and Mikey Day played Donald Jr. in the skit discussing the investigation into collusion with Russia.

“Thanks for having us, Colin,” Day said as the duo were introduced, while Moffatt said, “I’m Eric!”

Then, Moffatt has his character misunderstand “subpoena,” blurting out to Day’s Donald Jr., “But just last week you got some peanuts!”

Day’s Donald Jr. then has to show Moffatt’s Eric how to use a fidget spinner, saying “you have to spin it.” Moffat’s character of Eric spends the rest of the interview being distracted by the fidget spinner, later showing off a “hotel” he made out of Legos.

WATCH:



