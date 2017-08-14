An illegal immigrant activist claimed Monday that “white supremacist politicians” who oppose amnesty have “one goal,” and that is to imprison and deport all “people of color.”

“Make no mistake. This is our home and we are here to stay,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, director of advocacy policy at United We Dream, said on a conference call with reporters.

United We Dream claims to be the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the country and held the call a day before nationwide rallies Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of the DACA program launched by President Obama.

The program protects roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants from deportation and allows them to work. President Trump vowed to end the program, but has yet to do so.

“The DACA program is under threat by white supremacist politicians,” Rosas, an illegal immigrant, said. “White supremacist politicians who have one goal: to push all people of color in jails, and into detention camps, off the voter rolls and out of our country.”

United We Dream did not respond to a request for comment about who these white supremacist politicians are.

The White House continues to maintain that it is reviewing what to do with the DACA program. Ten Republican state attorneys general have threatened to sue the federal government if it continues to accept applications and renewals for the program by September 1. The Trump administration could decide to refuse to defend the program much like the Obama administration did with the Defense of Marriage Act.