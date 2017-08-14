Politics
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 1: Marchers rally under the Chinatown Gateway before marching to the Metropolitan Detention Center during one a several May Day immigration-themed events on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators are calling for immigration reform and an end to deportations of undocumented residents. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)   LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 1: Marchers rally under the Chinatown Gateway before marching to the Metropolitan Detention Center during one a several May Day immigration-themed events on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators are calling for immigration reform and an end to deportations of undocumented residents. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)   

Illegal Immigrant Activist: Racist Politicians Are Trying To Send All People Of Color Into Camps

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
3:57 PM 08/14/2017

An illegal immigrant activist claimed Monday that “white supremacist politicians” who oppose amnesty have “one goal,” and that is to imprison and deport all “people of color.”

“Make no mistake. This is our home and we are here to stay,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, director of advocacy policy at United We Dream, said on a conference call with reporters.

United We Dream claims to be the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the country and held the call a day before nationwide rallies Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of the DACA program launched by President Obama.

The program protects roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants from deportation and allows them to work. President Trump vowed to end the program, but has yet to do so.

“The DACA program is under threat by white supremacist politicians,” Rosas, an illegal immigrant, said. “White supremacist politicians who have one goal: to push all people of color in jails, and into detention camps, off the voter rolls and out of our country.”

United We Dream did not respond to a request for comment about who these white supremacist politicians are.

The White House continues to maintain that it is reviewing what to do with the DACA program. Ten Republican state attorneys general have threatened to sue the federal government if it continues to accept applications and renewals for the program by September 1. The Trump administration could decide to refuse to defend the program much like the Obama administration did with the Defense of Marriage Act.

Tags: Illegal immigration, United We Dream
  Show comments