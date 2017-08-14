Keith Olbermann, special correspondent for GQ, blamed Trump for the violence and terror that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

In his latest “The Resistance” video for GQ released Monday night, Olbermann said Trump is “responsible for domestic terrorism at Charlottesville,” despite the president explicitly denouncing white supremacy.

“The President of the United States has lost any moral authority he ever had to comment on terrorism, domestic or international, home or abroad,” Olbermann said. “The president is at least, at best, indirectly responsible for the domestic terror attack…and for whatever comes next.”

Olbermann then rattled off a long list of negative adjectives for Trump before slamming him as a “sympathizer and apologist, and practically an accessory after the fact, for Neo-Nazi domestic terrorists.”

Later in the video, Olbermann tries to clarify that he doesn’t believe Trump was “directly responsible” for the attacks, but was “responsible after the fact” and should be removed from office.

WATCH:

NEW VIDEO: Too little, too late, too petulant. Trump is still responsible for Domestic Terrorism at Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/psec4aQ1ag — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 15, 2017

