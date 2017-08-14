Vice President Mike Pence denounced Nazis and the KKK during a Monday interview and asserted that President Trump also “condemns all forms of hate and violence.”

Trump was came under criticism for not explicitly calling out the white supremacist groups that marched in Charlottesville, Va. in a rally that turned tragically violent, but Pence has consistently defended the president’s remarks.

In an interview with MSNBC Monday morning, Pence doubled down on his defense.

“The president made it very clear in his statement this weekend that we condemn all forms of hate and violence,” Pence said. “Particularly…condemn the hate and the violence and the bigotry of organizations that showed up in Charlottesville, like the KKK and white supremacists.”

“[Trump] was clear on that,” Pence asserted. “And will continue to be clear.”

Pence said he believes that under Trump, America will “continue to see more unity…and see these extremist voices on the far-right and on the far-left marginalized, as they should be.”

