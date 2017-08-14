Democratic Senator Chris Coons said Monday that his “religious faith” motivates him to continue fighting for Obamacare.

During an interview with MSNBC, Coons asserted that he tries to legislate with “a sense of humility that is at the core of my faith.”

“One of the things that I bring to legislating is…a sense of caring for those on the margins of our society,” he said. “Either those in need of economic help or in need of medical help.”

Coons argued that his affinity for helping marginalized individuals–motivated by his faith–requires him to fight for Obamacare.

“And part of what motivates me to keep fighting for the Affordable Care Act and part of what motivates me to keep fighting for economic opportunity is a personal belief motivated by my religious faith that those are the folks in our society we are called to tend to,” Coons said.

