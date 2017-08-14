After announcing a new China investigation on Monday, Donald Trump reminded CNN’s Jim Acosta that he views him as “fake news.”

Acosta, who was representing the press pool at Trump’s Monday China remarks, asked Trump, “Can you explain why you did not condemn those hate groups by name over the weekend?”

“They’ve been condemned,” Trump said with a slight smirk. “They have been condemned.”

Acosta and Trump battled back and forth on whether or not the president held a press conference Monday. Trump seemed to think his earlier Charlottesville statement counted as a press conference even though he did not take questions from the press.

“Can we ask you some more questions then?” Acosta asked.

“It doesn’t bother me at all but I like real news not fake news,” Trump said. “You’re fake news.”

It took a few seconds for Acosta to shoot back, “Haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?’

