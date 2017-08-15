CNN host Kate Bolduan asserted her bias Tuesday when arguing with a Trump campaign official about Trump’s previous denouncements of racism.

Jeff DeWit, a Trump campaign advisory board member, argued that Trump has denounced racism and white nationalists “countless times.”

“I don’t know if you would put it in the category of countless,” CNN host Kate Bolduan said with snark. “We don’t need to go back and relitigate how long it actually took Donald Trump to get to a place where he begrudgingly denounced David Duke and racists like him.”

Since Bolduan doesn’t want to “relitigate” the “countless” times Trump has denounced racism, we will do it for her.

Most recently, on Monday, Trump asserted that “racism is evil,” and denounced the white supremacist and white nationalist groups behind the violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

During the campaign, Trump denounced David Duke on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” blaming an “earpiece failure” for his insistence that he didn’t know anything about Duke on CNN the week prior.

“David Duke is a bad person, who I disavowed on numerous occasions over the years,” Trump said. “I disavowed him. I disavowed the KKK. Do you want me to do it again for the 12th time? I disavowed him in the past, I disavow him now.”

When campaign spokesman Jason Miller was asked about white supremacist support for Donald Trump in 2016, he issued a stark denouncement of hate groups and any association with the campaign.

“We have rejected and rebuked any groups and individuals associated with a message of hate and will continue to do so,” Miller told Politico. “We have never intentionally engaged directly or indirectly with such groups and have no intention of ever doing so, and in fact, we’ve gone a step further and said that we don’t want votes from people who think this way.”

The campaign also fired a staffer over racist Facebook posts, and Trump called for the South Carolina legislature to remove the Confederate Flag.

All the way back in 1999, Trump told Matt Lauer he would not run for president under the Reform Party because of its associations with “bigots” like David Duke.

Trump doesn’t have a 100 percent record on racism, but Bolduan’s righteous indignation that she wouldn’t put his denouncements “in the category of countless times” is unwarranted.

The interview with DeWit continued with Bolduan telling him she doesn’t “want to go back to that time.”

DeWit, clearly not understanding that she was leaving the panel open for his input, was silent.

Bolduan snidely chimed in, “Okay, silence means you agree with me. Okay, perfect, let me go on.”

