Fox Business Host: Trump First President To ‘Face Down The Lunatic With A Nuke’

Host of the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.” Stuart Varney said President Donald Trump was the first president to successfully face down a “lunatic” with a nuclear weapon.

“Donald J. Trump has become the first president to successfully face down the lunatic with a nuke, and that is a very good thing,” Varney said.

Varney added the stock markets were unaffected by Trump’s statements on Charlottesville and were more responsive to the situation with North Korea. “The media is still consumed with Charlottesville. Investors are not. The timing of the president’s statements are not an issue,” he said.

“It is North Korea and their backing down that is giving stock prices something of a boost today. In short, Kim has backed down. Two days ago he threatened to fire missiles at Guam. That is a US territory,” Varney said. “Defense Secretary Mattis said very clearly ‘Don’t do it. Fire off those missiles and your regime is done.’ President Trump’s policy is clear. Tell them you can take them, convince them you will do it. It worked. The NOKO’s blinked.”

Trump is not the first U.S. president to defuse a tense nuclear escalation. For thirteen days in October of 1962, the U.S. and Soviet Union sparred over Soviet missile sites in neighboring Cuba, which almost led the two countries to nuclear war. In exchange for a U.S. promise not to invade Cuba again, the Soviet Union removed their missiles, and the crisis was averted.

“In the long history of threats and escalations and endless retreats by American presidents, North Korea has never backed down until now. And they have backed down,” Varney said.

“This is a Trump win,” he concluded.

