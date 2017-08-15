If You Work For Trump, You’re Always On The Chopping Block, Sources Say

Trump frequently floats the prospect of firing aides even months before any possible dismissal takes place, according to two sources who speak with the president.

Trump’s habit of cavalierly verbalizing his constant evaluations of aides leads to strings of stories about possible White House staff shake ups. A May 14 report from Axios about Priebus and Spicer serves as a prime example.

“President Trump is considering a ‘huge reboot’ that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer,” the report said.

Trump did repeatedly float to associates the thought of getting rid of Priebus and Spicer, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, but that is just part of the president’s process. Priebus is now gone from the White House and Spicer will officially leave his role this month, but the shake up actually happened months after the May report.

In the present news cycle, there are stories about Trump considering and reconsidering Bannon’s future. He very well might or he might not.

The president’s habit of asking associates whether he should fire people though will lead to more of these stories if Bannon were to stay on.

It was reported in April that he was set to get fired, then May, and now August.