Comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked on his late night show Monday that Americans are wondering if President Donald Trump is a member of the KKK.

“It’s another disturbing Monday in America,” Kimmel said, referencing the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va.

“You know, we went into the weekend worried about Kim Jong Un starting a war, we came out of it wondering if our president is cutting eye holes out of his bed sheets,” Kimmel stated to audience laughter.

Describing Trump’s initial statement on the Charlottesville events, Kimmel said, “he started strong and then he had to throw in, ‘on many sides.'”

“Well, let’s not lay the blame all on the Nazis and the Klan!” Kimmel joked.

Trump was widely criticized for failing to explicitly denounce the white supremacists groups who organized the rally in his initial statement. He delivered an additional statement on Monday where he called out white nationalists, the KKK, and neo-Nazis and said, “racism is evil.”

