Pastor Darrell Scott defended President Trump’s record on race Tuesday and blamed the media for inspiring white supremacists to support Donald Trump.

“The media has driven the narrative that Trump embraces white supremacists,” Scott said on MSNBC. “So the white supremacists said, ‘well if this candidate embraces us then we’ll embrace him,’ but it’s not true.”

“No matter how many times he denies being a racist, no matter how many times he denounces white supremacy, it’s never enough,” he continued. “This racist climate in America is being fueled by the media as well…the media is fueling this only because Trump is president.”

MSNBC host Katy Tur wasn’t thrilled with Scott’s insistence that the media is to blame for the narrative that Trump is racist, and argued that Trump should have explicitly said that white supremacists cannot “march in my name.”

Scott said the media is “never satisfied,” to which Tur shot back, “Republicans aren’t satisfied either, this isn’t a media conspiracy or a media manufactured controversy.”

