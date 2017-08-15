Politics
WASHINGTON, D.C. - AUGUST 14: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia at the White House on August 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in Charlottesville when a car allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters following violence at the 'Unite the Right' rally. Two Virginia state police troopers were also killed when their helicopter crashed while covering events on the ground. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)   WASHINGTON, D.C. - AUGUST 14: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia at the White House on August 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in Charlottesville when a car allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters following violence at the 'Unite the Right' rally. Two Virginia state police troopers were also killed when their helicopter crashed while covering events on the ground. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)   

Reporter Asks Trump To Denounce The Confederacy

Photo of Peter Hasson
Peter Hasson
Associate Editor
5:03 PM 08/15/2017

A reporter at a press conference on Tuesday asked President Trump if he would denounce Civil War Confederates.

The bizarre inquiry took place during an infrastructure press conference that quickly derailed into heated questions about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville and Trump’s response to it.

“Believe me, not all of those people were white supremacists and neo-Nazis,” Trump said of Saturday’s protesters. “Those people were there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee.”

“You take a look at the groups and you see and you know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases you’re not. many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” Trump said.

A reporter then asked if “the statue of Robert E. Lee stay up?”

“That’s up to a local town, community or the federal government, depending where it’s located,” Trump said.

As Trump began to call on another reporter, another reporter shouted out, “Are you against the confederacy?”

Trump ignored the out-of-turn question.

WATCH:

Tags: Charlottesville, Donald Trump
  Show comments