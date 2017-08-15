Reporter Asks Trump To Denounce The Confederacy

A reporter at a press conference on Tuesday asked President Trump if he would denounce Civil War Confederates.

The bizarre inquiry took place during an infrastructure press conference that quickly derailed into heated questions about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville and Trump’s response to it.

“Believe me, not all of those people were white supremacists and neo-Nazis,” Trump said of Saturday’s protesters. “Those people were there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee.”

“You take a look at the groups and you see and you know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases you’re not. many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” Trump said.

A reporter then asked if “the statue of Robert E. Lee stay up?”

“That’s up to a local town, community or the federal government, depending where it’s located,” Trump said.

As Trump began to call on another reporter, another reporter shouted out, “Are you against the confederacy?”

Trump ignored the out-of-turn question.

