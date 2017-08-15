President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes giving people jobs can solve poor race relations in the United States.

Speaking about violent protests in Charlottesville at Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump said he believes race relations “have been frayed for a long time” but feels his administration is helping the situation by creating jobs.

“I believe that the fact that I brought in — it will be soon — millions of jobs,” Trump said. “You see where companies are moving back into our country. I think that’s going to have a tremendous positive impact on race relations.”

“You know why?” he asked the gaggle of press. “It’s jobs. People want now — they want jobs. They want great jobs with good pay. And when that happens, you watch how race relations will be.”

“It’s a priority for me,” Trump concluded, citing the money his administration is spending on inner cities.

