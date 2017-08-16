7th CEO Drops Trump’s Manufacturing Council Over Charlottesville

Inge Thulin, the president, chairman of the board and CEO of 3M, stepped down Wednesday from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing advisory council.

The chief executive wrote a statement Wednesday announcing that he no longer believes serving on the president’s council is “an effective vehicle” for his firm to “advance” their mission of promoting “sustainability, diversity and inclusion.”

“The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values,” Thulin wrote. “Today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council.”

Thulin insists that he is still committed to “building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world,” and believes the firm can effectively carry out its mission without him serving on the president’s council.

Thulin’s exit marks the seventh exit from the president’s manufacturing advisory council since the weekend’s Charlottesville protests.

The CEOs of Under Armour, Merck & Co., Inc., and Intel dropped out of the council Monday, followed soon after by Richard Trumka and Thea Lee of AFL-CIO.

Merck’s CEO Kenneth Frazier wrote Monday that “as C.E.O. of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against extremism.”

Trumka followed Fraziers denunciation of white supremacists and violent actions committed in Charlottesville Wednesday on Twitter.

“President Trump’s remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis,” Trumka said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We must resign on behalf of America’s working people, who reject notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups.”

Only sixteen of the 28 original business leaders on the council remain.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].