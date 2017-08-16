Politics
Eboni K. Williams (Screenshot/Fox News)   Eboni K. Williams (Screenshot/Fox News)   

Hannity: ‘National Disgrace’ That Fox News Host Received Death Threats After Criticizing Trump

Photo of Peter Hasson
Peter Hasson
Associate Editor
10:46 PM 08/16/2017

Fox News host Sean Hannity called it a “national disgrace” that fellow Fox host Eboni K. Williams received death threats after she criticized President Trump.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Williams harshly criticized Trump on Monday for his response to the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, which she said was too soft on white nationalists.

Following that segment, Williams told Variety Magazine on Wednesday her inbox was inundated with death threats from people furious with her criticisms of the president. Williams said the comments included things like: “I should meet my maker soon, I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the streets of New York.”

Hannity, who is one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the media, took to Twitter to voice his anger about the death threats.

Williams, Hannity said, “is a dear friend!”

He continued, “This is a national disgrace that people cannot accept differences” before warning “haters” to “back off” because “all of [Fox News Channel] supports her!”

Tags: Donald Trump, Eboni K. Williams, Sean Hannity
