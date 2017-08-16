Hannity: ‘National Disgrace’ That Fox News Host Received Death Threats After Criticizing Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity called it a “national disgrace” that fellow Fox host Eboni K. Williams received death threats after she criticized President Trump.

Williams harshly criticized Trump on Monday for his response to the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, which she said was too soft on white nationalists.

Following that segment, Williams told Variety Magazine on Wednesday her inbox was inundated with death threats from people furious with her criticisms of the president. Williams said the comments included things like: “I should meet my maker soon, I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the streets of New York.”

Hannity, who is one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the media, took to Twitter to voice his anger about the death threats.

@EboniKWilliams is a dear friend! This is a national disgrace that people cannot accept differences Haters back off all of FNC supports her! https://t.co/ttPjsS1phh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 17, 2017

Williams, Hannity said, “is a dear friend!”

He continued, “This is a national disgrace that people cannot accept differences” before warning “haters” to “back off” because “all of [Fox News Channel] supports her!”