Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he stands by Trump’s remarks about the violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

The president has been criticized for calling out violence on “both sides” and for saying there were “very fine people” at the “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally.

Speaking from Santiago, Chile on Wednesday, Pence defended POTUS.

“What happened in Charlottesville was a tragedy,” Pence said, “and the president has been clear on this tragedy and so have I.”

“I spoke at length about this heartbreaking situation on Sunday night in Colombia, and I stand with the president and I stand by those words,” he stated. “But today, while I am here in Chile, our hearts are in Charlottesville because just a few short hours ago, family and fiends gathered to say farewell to a remarkable young woman, Heather Heyer.”

Pence also defended the president on Sunday, adding that he and Trump have “no tolerance for hate and violence, white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or the KKK.”

Pence also slammed the media for spending “more time criticizing the president’s words than… criticizing those that perpetuated the violence to begin with.”

