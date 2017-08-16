Poll: Republican Voters Believe Trump Knows More About Policy Than Mitch McConnell

More Republican voters believe that President Donald Trump knows more about public policy issues than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Forty-one percent of Republican voters agreed the president knows more about policy issues than McConnell. Thirty-four percent of right-leaning respondents, however, asserted the Senate leader knows more about the issues than the president, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Republicans were willing to give the senator the lead when it comes to “Legislative affairs,” according to the poll. Forty-seven percent said McConnell knew more than the president, compared to only 29 percent of Republicans who said Trump knew more about the legislative process than the top senator.

Additionally, 50 percent of Republican respondents reported that President Trump was more conservative than the longtime politician, only 25 percent say that Trump is less conservative.

Republican voters were much more likely to say the president is more honest, with 55 percent agreeing. Only 14 percent felt that McConnell was more honest than Trump.

“By targeting Mitch McConnell, President Trump has once again demonstrated how much influence he wields within the Republican base,” said Kyle Dropp, Morning Consult’s co-founder and chief research officer. “In just two weeks, the Senate majority leader’s favorable rating among Republican voters dropped, from 39 percent to 33 percent, and his unfavorable rating rose, from 29 percent to 34 percent.”

Roughly half the interviews were conducted before the violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, according to the report.

Trump attacked the Senate leader on Twitter before, ordering him to continue working to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal and Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal and Replace Obamacare!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,997 voters from August 10 through August 12. The poll carried a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].