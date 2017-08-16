RNC Chairwoman Adds To Blame Game Over Violence In Charlottesville

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday that all blame should be put on white supremacy groups, in reference to the violence committed in Charlottesville, Va.

McDaniel was quick to blame white supremacists and the KKK for all of the violence that erupted in Charlottesville in an interview with ABC News, where she said that the racist groups have no place in the Republican Party.

“In Charlottesville, the blame lays squarely on the KKK and white supremacists who organized this rally and put together an entire event around hate and bigotry,” McDaniel said.

“In Charlottesville, the blame lays squarely on the KKK and white supremacists.” – RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel to @DavidMuir pic.twitter.com/5MUw2sA0ic — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 16, 2017

McDaniel was asked about President Donald Trump’s comments over the protests in Charlottesville, in which he originally blamed all sides for the violence. The RNC chair backed Trump, saying he did the right thing by condemning specific groups in his press conference the next day.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” McDaniel said. “It’s going to take bipartisanship to bring people together around unifying this country and the president has called for that.”

McDaniel blamed racist protesters for the death of protester Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car struck a group of people.

“The president was saying that people brought violence from both sides,” McDaniel said. “And violence isn’t OK, but the blame lays squarely at the KKK, the white supremacists, the neo-Nazis who organized this rally, caused violence and are pushing hate across this country.”

“We have no place in our party at all for KKK, anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry, it has no place in the Republican Party,” she added. “There is no home here. We don’t want your vote. We don’t support you. We’ll speak out against you. The president has said so.”

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].