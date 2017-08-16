RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel denounced white supremacists Wednesday morning, telling them, “we don’t want your vote.”

McDaniel, speaking on “Good Morning America” following President Trump’s wild presser the evening prior, was clear on her feelings about the people who marched in Charlottesville, VA.

“We have no place in our party at all for KKK, anti-semitism, racism, bigotry,” McDaniel asserted. “It has no place in the Republican Party. There is no home here.”

“We don’t want your vote, we don’t support you, we’ll speak out against you,” she continued before defending the president. “The President has said so, the Vice President, leaders across out party.”

“This is the beginning of what needs to be a longer conversation,” she said of the “ramping up” of violent, white supremacist rhetoric in the United States.

