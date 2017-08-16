Scaramucci Won’t Back Trump Over Charlottesville

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci seemingly took a swipe at President Trump on Wednesday over Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville last weekend.

President Trump has been under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for his response to the violence in Charlottesville that left one woman dead. (RELATED: Mooch 2024? Scaramucci Inquiry Suggests Political Hopes)

Scaramucci posted a tweet roughly paraphrasing a line from President Ronald Reagan’s 1983 “evil empire” speech.

Beware temptation to: blithely label both sides = at fault, ignore facts of history, & remove yourself from the struggle between good & evil pic.twitter.com/xpWo4Mfoco — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2017

“I urge you to beware the temptation of pride — the temptation of blithely declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil,” Reagan said in reference to the Soviet Union.

Scaramucci previously criticized Trump last Sunday for Trump’s first response to the violence in Charlottesville, in which the president broadly condemned Saturday’s violence but didn’t specifically call out white nationalists or white supremacists.

Trump read a much stronger statement on Monday, where he declared: “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

On Tuesday, Trump again blamed “both sides” for the violence, roiling both Republicans and Democrats and, it appears, Scaramucci.

Scaramucci had a brief tenure as White House communications director, lasting just 10 days before Trump fired him.