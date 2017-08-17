Politics
Trump Responds To Barcelona Terror Attack: ‘Be Tough & Strong, We Love You!’

President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. will do whatever is needed to help Spain following a terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Local Spanish media reported that at least 13 people have died after a van ran over pedestrians in downtown Barcelona. These sorts of vehicle attacks have become increasingly popular with Islamic terrorists in Europe.

“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help,” Trump tweeted following the attack. “Be tough & strong, we love you!”

Police are currently searching for the driver of the van, according to local media reports.

