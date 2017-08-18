Politics
Coulter: Bannon Firing ‘Not Good News’ — ‘Trump Should’ve Hired Ten More Like Him’

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
2:28 PM 08/18/2017

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is upset about Steve Bannon’s ouster and believes it “makes it appear that Trump is easily manipulable by the media.”

Bannon, a staunch conservative and supporter of Trump’s agenda, left his post as White House chief strategist Friday after months of media criticism. The former Breitbart executive kept a whiteboard in his wall that kept track of Trump’s campaign promises and was in a constant battle against moderates in the White House like Gary Cohn and Jared Kushner. 

“This makes it appear that Trump is easily manipulable by the media,” Coulter told The Daily Caller Friday over email.  “They just need to give all credit to any White House staffer they want to get rid of. I dread to think of who the media decide to get rid of next.”

President Trump has recently been upset about a book that heavily credits Bannon with Trump’s White House victory. He told a close confidant, “I hate it when people take credit for an election I won.”

Coulter wrote to the TheDC, “Trump is right that Bannon isn’t responsible for Trump’s win.”

“Of course, Trump won the nomination and the presidency of his own will! Bannon supported those issues and supported Trump at least as early as January 2016,” Coulter added. “Who else in the White House did? Most of the White House staff wasn’t on the Trump train until after the election.”

She went on to write: “Not good news. Instead of firing Bannon, because Trump had his nose out of joint about the media giving Bannon all credit for the victory, Trump should’ve hired ten more like him. Media heads would have exploded.”

