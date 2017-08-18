Pelosi Calls On Congress To Censure Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she is supportive of House Democrats’ push to censure President Donald Trump over his remarks that both sides are responsible for the recent violent outbreak at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
“The president’s repulsive defense of white supremacists demands that Congress act to defend our American values,” she said in a statement Friday.
Three Democratic members in the lower chamber filed the censure resolution Friday, alleging the president has failed to ease concerns he is sympathetic the the white nationalist movement.
“Today, members led by Reps. Jerry Nadler, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Pramila Jayapal have filed the first censure resolution against the president,” Pelosi continues. “Every day, the president gives us further evidence of why such a censure is necessary. Indeed, with each passing day, it becomes clearer that the Republican Congress must declare whether it stands for our sacred American values or with the President who embraces white nationalism.”
House Democratic Conference Chairman Joseph Crowley echoed Pelosi’s sentiments, adding members of the party are outraged at Trump’s response to the situation.
“The president’s refusal to clearly condemn the acts of domestic terrorism in Charlottesville by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other hate-filled groups is appalling,” he said in a statement. “President Trump has disgraced the Office of the Presidency with his support of these un-American organizations, and it is incumbent on Congress to reject his hateful rhetoric and policies.”
Trump received sharp bipartisan backlash following his press conference Tuesday, where he told reporters there were good people that were both protesting and counter-protesting.
The president maintains he has condemned racist hate groups, alleging the main stream media has taken his remarks out of context.
