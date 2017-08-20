Top Democrat Questions Trump’s Mental Stability [VIDEO]

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday that he is concerned about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Tapper asked Schiff if he agreed with comments Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made on Twitter earlier this week. Speier expressed support for invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove Trump from power. Among other things, the amendment provides that a sitting president may be removed from power by a majority vote of the cabinet and the vice president.

“Well, I certainly think that there’s an issue with the president’s capability,” Schiff said. “Some attribute of his character makes him seemingly incapable of introspection and a broad understanding of what the country really needs.”

“I think it’s a question people are asking,” he added. “‘What is going on with this president?'”

He cautioned that the 25th Amendment exists to address scenarios wherein the president has a serious physical or mental incapacitation. Absent a definitive showing on those points, he said, the amendment should not be invoked.

“I don’t think we’re at a point of thinking about the 25th Amendment,” he said.

