Tennessee Church Shooter Suspect Identified As 25-Year-Old From Sudan

Police investigate a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on September 24, 2017 in Antioch, Tennessee. (Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Nashville Police have identified the suspect of a mass shooting at a church Sunday morning as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson.

Samson is being charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder in the attack that killed one and left at least seven other people injured at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a town just south of Nashville, Tenn.

BREAKING: 25-year-old gunman Emanuel Samson is originally from Sudan. He now lives in Rutherford County. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/s4Paywj2q5 — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) September 24, 2017

Samson is a bodybuilder who attended high school in Tennessee and is originally from Karthoum, Sudan, according screenshots of the suspect’s Facebook page obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation before the account was taken down. Police say he is a legal resident and came to the U.S. in the 1990s.

Samson came to US from Sudan in 90s. Is a legal resident. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) September 24, 2017

“Everything you’ve ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B” Samson wrote in his final post, around 11 a.m. CST.

Samson posted photos of himself posing at a gym Sunday morning, with the caption “Unrestricted, paroxysm.”

A Nashville Police Department spokesman said the shooter entered the church after 11 a.m. CST wearing a neoprene ski mask. One woman was shot in the parking lot before the shooter entered the church and opened fire on about 42 people still inside.

One church member, 22-year-old Caleb Engle, confronted the shooter before being pistol whipped in the face. Engle then went to his car to retrieve a gun, which he has under a concealed carry license.

Engle returned the church to confront the gunman again. The gunman shot himself in the face when the man returned, possibly on accident.

“He’s the hero here,” Nashville police chief Steve Anderson said. “He’s the person who stopped this madness in its tracks.”

