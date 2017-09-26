Hillary Clinton: Comey Was ‘Under Pressure’ From Rudy Giuliani To Re-Open Email Probe [VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton has a new theory for why former FBI Director James Comey re-opened an investigation into her emails just before the presidential election.

“He was under pressure from Rudy Giuliani, others, both former and current FBI officials,” Clinton said in an interview with Charlie Rose on Monday.

Since losing the election to Trump, Clinton has railed against Comey over his Oct. 28 decision to re-open the email probe. The decision was made after FBI agents discovered some of Clinton’s emails on a computer shared by her aide, Huma Abedin, and her husband, Anthony Weiner.

Weiner was under investigation at the time for sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl.

In her interview with Rose, Clinton said she had “doubts about how serious” Comey thought the new emails were.

Do You Think It's Rudy Giuliani's Fault That James Comey Sent Out That Letter To Congress Two Weeks Before The Election? Yes No Login with your social identity to vote Thanks for participating in this survey, in order to vote you must register with your email address.

Sign out.

“He did that to me when there were other ways he could have, if he thought there was anything there to be investigated, he could have asked me if I had any objection. He could have asked others if they had any objection. He could have done it without some big letter announcement to the Congress, which he knew would leak,” she said.

Asked what motive Comey would have had to re-open the email investigation without believing that there was proper grounds to do so, Clinton replied: “That’s the unanswered question.”

She then pointed to pressure from Giuliani as a catalyst.

Clinton did not describe how Giuliani would have pressured Comey to re-convene the email investigation, but she noted that the former New York City mayor and Trump confidante announced just before Comey’s decision that “something big” would be coming in the Clinton saga.

Comey, who announced on July 5, 2016, that he would not be recommending charges against Clinton in the email investigation, has denied that he re-opened the case for political reasons. He has testified that he made the decision out of concern that if he did not and the Abedin/Weiner emails turned out to be damning, he would have been seen as covering up for Clinton.

WATCH:

Follow Chuck on Twitter