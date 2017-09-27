US
Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the next FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria   Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the next FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria   

FBI Director: Terrorist Drones ‘Coming Here Imminently’ [VIDEO]

Photo of Chuck Ross
Chuck Ross
Reporter
12:05 PM 09/27/2017

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress on Wednesday that terrorist groups are looking to use drones to wage attacks in the U.S.

“I think we do know that terrorist organizations have an interest in using drones,” Wray testified in a hearing for the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“We’ve seen that overseas already with growing frequency. I think the expectation is that it’s coming here imminently. I think they are relatively easy to acquire, relatively easy to operate, and quite difficult to disrupt and monitor,” Wray added.

Nicholas Rasmussen, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center echoed Wray’s concerns.

Do You Think Terrorists Will Start Employing Drones For Their Attacks?

  Yes         No       

Login with your social identity to vote

Completing this poll entitles you to Daily Caller news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Two years ago this was not a problem. A year ago it was an emerging problem. Now it’s a real problem. So we’re quickly trying to up our game,” Rasmussen testified during the hearing.

He said that counterterrorism agencies have ramped up efforts to bring together intelligence professionals to help understand the tactics and techniques that drone-using terrorist groups might employ.

“That could be dropping small explosives the size of a grenade. It could be dispersal of toxins, potentially,” Rasmussen said.

WATCH:

Follow Chuck on Twitter

Tags: Christopher Wray, FBI
  Show comments