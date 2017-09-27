It’s only day three of Megyn Kelly’s new daytime show on NBC, and the program is already being dragged down by a series of offensive remarks, cringeworthy interactions, and awkward moments.

“Megyn Kelly TODAY” has created a number of bad headlines since its Monday premiere.

In response to a promo video where Kelly claims to be a “unifying force,” John Oliver’s HBO program, “Last Week Tonight” ran a supercut of Kelly’s most “controversial” remarks:



On her first day, Kelly created a mini-controversy by hosting the cast of “Will & Grace” and making a bizarre comment about a gay fan of the show.

Russell Turner, a “super fan” of the show, was invited onstage by Kelly. When he got on onstage, Kelly made viewers cringe by asking, “Is it true that you became a lawyer–and you became gay–because of Will?”

Kelly also told the young man, “I don’t know about the lawyer thing — but I think the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the ‘gay thing’ is gonna work out great!”

“Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing also responded to an Instagram comment reading, “But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!,” by saying, “Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning.”

She added, “The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Monday’s show also featured a segment in which Kelly rides a tandem bike with Al Roker. After Kelly arrives outside the NBC studio, she is instructed to have a “funky dance party.” Kelly awkwardly dances to a Pitbull song as a small crowd chants, “Go Megyn, Go Megyn!”

WATCH:

She also used her Monday show to declare, “I’m kinda done with politics for now.”

On Tuesday, Kelly answered a question from an audience member on the recent controversy over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Kelly said that controversy created by NFL players refusing to stand during the national anthem “underscores some of the beauty of our country.”

On Wednesday, Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery.

Kelly meant to compliment Fonda, telling her, “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully, and with strength and unapologetically.”

Kelly then said, “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. I read that you said you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

Fonda responded, “We really want to talk about that now?”

Kelly stated, “Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look–”

“Good attitude, good posture. I take care of myself, but let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night,’ rather than plastic surgery,” Fonda replied.

