Democrats Immediately Call For Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

Congressional Democrats chose not to wait for all the facts to come in before immediately pushing for increased gun control measures following the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night that left 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

It’s not yet clear how the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, acquired his guns or if gun control measures could have prevented him from obtaining them, but leading Democrats are already demanding stricter gun control legislation. (RELATED: Massacre At Mandalay: Las Vegas Gunman Kills At Least 50 At Country Music Concert [VIDEO])

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy issued a statement Monday morning claiming that “the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference.” Murphy demanded Congress “get off its ass and do something” following the shooting.

“Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. “We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” Clinton wrote.

“As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction,” Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton wrote.

“Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them,” Moulton wrote in another tweet.

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney demanded Congress “show they care by taking action” on gun control.

“It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history — the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence,” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.

“Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”

