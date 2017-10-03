Late night comedians spent their shows Monday night pushing for gun control in the wake of the largest mass shooting in United States history.

WATCH:

Democrats were quick to call for gun control after the shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. The late night hosts quickly jumped on the bandwagon, urging Congress to “do something” about the shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel continued his recent move into politics, telling his viewers “right now there are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy a gun privately from another party, if they buy a gun online or at a gun show.”

“Anything!” Stephen Colbert said when explaining what he wants Congress to do on the gun control issue. “Universal background checks, or come up with a better answer. Enforce President Obama’s executive order that denied mentally ill gun purchases.”

“Doing nothing is cowardice,” he asserted.

James Corden, who is English, declared that mass shootings don’t happen in his home country because they have gun control.

Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers also joined the chorus of calls for Congress to “do something,” with Meyers urging politicians to at least admit to the American people that they probably won’t do anything, and Noah attacking a bill that would loosen restrictions on suppressors.

The shooter, who committed suicide when cops broke down his hotel door, had stockpiled dozens of guns in his home and hotel room, including modified semi-automatic rifles that were capable of firing automatically.

WATCH PRESS SECRETARY SANDERS DISCUSS GUN CONTROL:



WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPRESS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILIES OF LAS VEGAS VICTIMS:



AND WATCH LIBERALS IN THE MEDIA POLITICIZE THE WORST MASS SHOOTING IN MODERN AMERICAN HISTORY:

Follow Amber on Twitter