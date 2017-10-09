ESPN has suspended pundit Jemele Hill for two weeks after she suggested fans should boycott the sponsors of NFL teams.

WATCH JEMELE HILL CALL TRUMP A WHITE SUPREMACIST:



The sports network released the following statement:

Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.

ESPN’s Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Hill tweeted that fans should boycott the sponsors of the Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones said players who disrespect the national anthem would be benched.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Her first offense came when she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter. It looks like ESPN is intent on sending a strong signal to employees who pose a financial risk to the NFL.

