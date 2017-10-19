A Look Into John Kelly’s Gold Star Presser

This week’s Alternative Facts was filmed just moments after White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly spoke to reporters in connection with President Donald Trump’s phone calls to the families of four deceased U.S. soldiers.

Kelly spoke candidly about the death of his son, Robert Kelly, who was killed by Islamist militants near Sangin, Afghanistan in 2010, and proceeded to condemn Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson who leaked the contents of one of the president’s phone calls to the press.

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation — absolutely stuns me,” Kelly said. He also described in intimate detail the process by which the bodies of American soldiers are returned to the U.S., and the day on which he received notification that his son was killed on the battlefield.

Kelly took several questions after his remarks, and called only on those reporters that know gold star families.

