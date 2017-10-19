Florida Dem Says She’s ‘A Rock Star’ After White House Attacks

Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is laughing and bragging after White House chief of staff John Kelly said he was “stunned” Thursday that Wilson criticized President Donald Trump’s call to the widow of a dead soldier.

“You mean to tell me that I’ve become so important…that the White House is following me and my words? This is amazing. That’s amazing. That is absolutely phenomenal. I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rock star now,” Wilson told Miami Fox affiliate WSVN-TV, while laughing.

Frederica Wilson's reaction to John Kelly’s briefing, “I’m a rock star now”. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/eIueGDSopw — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) October 20, 2017

The congresswoman also bizarrely said, “The dog can bark at the moon all night long but it doesn’t become an issue until the moon bites back.”

Her remarks were in reaction to comments from Kelly during Thursday’s White House press briefing pushing back against Wilson’s criticism that Trump told Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s widow “he knew what he signed up for.”

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and broken-hearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing. A member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the President of the United States to a young wife, and in his way tried to express that opinion — that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero, he knew what he was getting himself into because he enlisted,” Kelly, a retired Marine whose son died in combat, said.