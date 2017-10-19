Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a Gates Foundation event in New York, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Newsweek managed to disprove its own fact check on Thursday when it asked if the Clintons ever received money from Russia.

The Hill reported Tuesday that the FBI had evidence of Russian energy officials giving money to the Clinton Foundation while then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in a position to reject a deal giving Russians control of Uranium One, an energy company with mines in the United States.

Meanwhile, Newsweek made the claim on Twitter that “the Clintons were not paid millions by Russia.”

Then, in its own article, Newsweek explains that Bill Clinton did receive $500,000 from a Russian bank promoting Uranium One stock. Plus, the chairman of Uranium One gave $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation between 2009 and 2013. Overall, the Clinton Foundation received $145 million from people linked to the Russian uranium deal.

Newsweek finally admits, “Yes, the foundation received money and Bill Clinton was paid to give a speech,” but claims “there’s no evidence the Clintons were paid by Russians to push through the uranium deal.”

The outlet also minimized the donations to the Clinton Foundation, writing, “it went to the charity organization and not the Clinton family.”

So, let’s try again, Newsweek. Fact check: Yes, the Clintons were paid millions by Russia.

